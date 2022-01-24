EAM Investors LLC Sells 53,498 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,498 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNK opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $588.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

