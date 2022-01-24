EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $199.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

