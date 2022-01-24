Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 59.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 344.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $120.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

