easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 775 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 775 ($10.57) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.92) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.28) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 33.40 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 594.80 ($8.12). 8,883,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 564.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 689.25. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94). The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

