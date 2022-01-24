Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.52

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 143,895 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 70,415 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

