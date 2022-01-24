EDC Blockchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $183,364.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00098432 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,322.51 or 1.00404459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00027670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00429218 BTC.

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

