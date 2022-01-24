Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €53.50 to €51.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Edenred traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 4224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Edenred currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

