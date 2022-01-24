Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

