Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $213.88

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 213.88 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 214.26 ($2.92), with a volume of 964186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($3.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.67. The stock has a market cap of £877.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider Mungo Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £96,900 ($132,214.49).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

