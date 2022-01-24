Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.00

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.20), with a volume of 430173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.80 ($1.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

