EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.86

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 48536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

