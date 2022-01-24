Egoras (EGR) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Egoras has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Egoras coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.23 or 0.06606006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,256.33 or 0.99900394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Egoras Profile

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . Egoras’ official website is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

