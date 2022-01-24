EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 10.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.79. 37,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 923,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $898.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
