eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 15839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $592.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.