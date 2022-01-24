Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,673.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $5,673.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00298585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,295,846 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

