Elamachain (ELAMA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $310,052.00

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elamachain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $310,052.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006026 BTC.

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

