Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Elastic worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 93,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $1,443,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $82.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.