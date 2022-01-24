Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Shares Down 1.1%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.