Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $167.59 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

