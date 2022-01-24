Electroneum Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $124.97 million and $435,168.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,911,671,531 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

