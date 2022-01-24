Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $5,358.82 and approximately $73.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00122321 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.