Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

EKTAY stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

