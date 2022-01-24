Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $272.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

LLY opened at $243.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.69 and its 200 day moving average is $251.34. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

