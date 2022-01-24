Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Lowered to $272.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

