ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.85

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.85 ($11.19) and last traded at €10.00 ($11.36), with a volume of 271650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €10.90 ($12.39).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.10 ($16.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The firm has a market cap of $633.60 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

