Elrond Trading Down 37.5% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $118.06 or 0.00352370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $145.37 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00167192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,631,241 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.