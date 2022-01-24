Emerald Crypto Trading Up 29.8% This Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $330,158.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

