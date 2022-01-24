Emercoin Price Hits $0.0428 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $13,588.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,715,855 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

