Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. 96 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 19.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Employers by 86,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.