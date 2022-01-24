Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,336.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $144,336.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

