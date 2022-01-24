Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306 in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ENTA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,464. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

