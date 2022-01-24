Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) announced a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,680 ($22.92) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,680.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,718.16. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34). The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 17th.

