Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.77

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.87, with a volume of 186723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.62.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.21.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$852.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.