Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

