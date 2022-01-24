Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.15. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 4,341 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENIC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
