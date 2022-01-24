Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.15. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 4,341 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENIC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $4,345,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 85,429.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 730,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.