Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading Down 22.8%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price fell 22.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.37. 128,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 183,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

