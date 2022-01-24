Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Sells £1,699,739.32 in Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($13.04), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,319,196.78).

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 952.50 ($13.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -44.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 894.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Energean plc has a 1 year low of GBX 599.50 ($8.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 987.90 ($13.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,180 ($16.10) to GBX 1,030 ($14.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.40) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.40) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

