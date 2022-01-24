Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.73. 115,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.