Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.27.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.68 on Monday, reaching C$13.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,775. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.48. Enerplus has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -23.96.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

