Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.27.

Enerplus stock traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,775. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$15.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

