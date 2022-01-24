Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.27.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.55. 1,291,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.