Enigma Price Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $551,779.74 and $215,591.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00247224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

