Entain (ENT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Entain (LON: ENT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/19/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/8/2021 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,300 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on the stock.

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,598 ($21.80) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,716.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 68.29. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30). Also, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

