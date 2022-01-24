Entain (ENT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Entain (LON: ENT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/20/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/19/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 12/8/2021 – Entain had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,300 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on the stock.
Entain stock opened at GBX 1,598 ($21.80) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,716.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 68.29. Entain Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).
In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30). Also, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85).
