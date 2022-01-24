Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) CFO Acquires $24,400.00 in Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) CFO Ramesh Ratan acquired 10,000 shares of Entera Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $24,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 117,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,121. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $54.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

