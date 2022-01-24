Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Gap Up to $41.75

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.75, but opened at $42.99. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a market cap of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.