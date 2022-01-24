EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $164.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.34 or 0.06609602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.02 or 0.99745403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006331 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

