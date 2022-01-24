EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.59. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.41. 1,182,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,765. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

