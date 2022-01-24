Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQGPF remained flat at $$58.62 on Monday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.