Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

CMA stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

