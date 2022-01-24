Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

